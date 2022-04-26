Azerbaijani oil prices dip

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $7.57 on April 25 compared to the previous price, settling at $102.1 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on April 25 amounted to $100.66 per barrel, down by $7.5 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $60.78 per barrel on April 25, reduced by $7.25 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $7.82 compared to the previous price and made up $97.55 per barrel.