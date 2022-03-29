ADB details priorities of co-op with Azerbaijan in 2022-2023

By Trend

In 2022-2023, ADB plans to strengthen human capital through technical vocational education development intervention which will improve and build modern vocational schools and promote policy reforms in Azerbaijan, Candice McDeigan, country director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

She noted that priorities also include reconstruction the regional irrigation network, boost agricultural activity and ensure food security.

McDeigan pointed out that ADB provided $250 million loan to the Government of Azerbaijan in July 2021 to help implement its comprehensive plan to mitigate the adverse health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic.