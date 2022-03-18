Azerbaijani State Tax Service prepares strategy to raise awareness in starting business

By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has prepared a strategy to raise awareness in starting a business, taxes and accounting and ensuring public participation, the State Tax Service told Trend .

According to the source, a commission on the business environment and international ratings was created and the State Tax Service manages the activity of this commission on starting a business, paying taxes and accounting.

The State Tax Service added that the document also reflects reforms in starting a business and paying taxes.

“The communication strategy includes steps and measures that should be taken to increase public participation by attracting the expert community, introducing innovations,” the message said. “The strategy has been prepared taking into account the implemented business plans, the recommendations of the commission on the business environment and international ratings.”