Azerbaijan to establish ECO Clean Energy Center

A virtual conference has been held in order to establish necessary partnerships in connection with the launch of the ECO Clean Energy Center, the Energy Ministry reported on March 16.

Within the event, which started its work with the opening remarks of Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev and ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri, presentations were made on the establishment and main activities of the Clean Energy Center.

The participants of the conference discussed the steps to be taken and the work to be done for the Center's activities, and the additional contributions of the Center to the ECO member countries in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency. In addition, an explanatory session on the topic was organized for partners.

The representatives from the diplomatic missions of different countries, relevant institutions, and development agencies, as well as international organizations and financial institutions, attended the event.

The Center was established jointly with the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretariat, and the International Secretariat, and will be located in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s hosting of the Clean Energy Center was officially approved at the 25th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization on November 27 in Ashgabat.

The Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) was established in 1964 to strengthen economic, technical and cultural cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. In 1992, seven more countries joined the organization, making the total 10: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.