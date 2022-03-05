Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure

By Trend

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan plans to expand its digital infrastructure within the strategic plan until 2025, the press service of the ministry told Trend.

The ministry noted that there were also a number of activities on providing services to citizens (rehabilitation services, social services and others) in the context of direct appeal.

"In accordance with the strategic plan of the DOST Digital Innovations Center, it is scheduled to expand the digital infrastructure until 2025," the ministry said.

In 2021, 15.2 million citizens used the ministry’s e-services, and 9.5 million used the e-social portal. Annual requests from institutions and organizations to the information resources of the agency exceeded 139 million. Currently, the number of active e-social portal users reaches 1.108 million, the ministry said.

According to the agency, work on integrating 31 institutions into the centralized electronic information system of the ministry is currently underway.