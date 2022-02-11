Azerbaijan, Moldova reach preliminary agreement to hold joint commission's meeting in 2022

By Trend

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Moldova Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Co-Chairman of the Joint Azerbaijani-Moldovan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Nicu Popescu, the ministry told Trend.

The parties stressed the great potential of Azerbaijan and Moldova in expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector. Its main directions can be the transfer of modern technologies, scientific researches, training of specialists, and export of agricultural products.

Besides, the parties reminded the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission held in 2012 in Chisinau, and reached a preliminary agreement to hold the next meeting this year in Baku. They also welcomed the proposal to hold a business forum within the framework of the meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani and Moldovan representatives.