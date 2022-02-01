Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti highway under construction

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Large-scale construction is underway along the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti sanatorium highway in Azerbaijan's Tartar region, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has reported.

The foundation of the highway was laid by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 3, 2021.

It is one of the projects implemented in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, which will play a key role in the socio-economic development of the liberated regions and villages.

The highway connecting four settlements will be 22 kilometers long, with a width of 9 meters on a 19-kilometer section and 6 meters on a 3-kilometer section. A 1.8-kilometer stretch of the highway has been paved.

Under President Ilham Aliyev's order and given the plan for the development of the Karabakh region, a 19-kilometer section of the highway is being built in line with the second technical category, while a 3-kilometer section is being built in line with the fourth technical category, the report added.

The project also envisages the construction of a new road bridge across the Injachay River.

At the end of the project, bus stops, traffic signs, mileage indicators, and information boards will be installed along the route to allow cars to move freely.

Road Operation # 17 LLC of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is in charge of all operations.

Efforts are currently being made to restore Azerbaijan's liberated territories. In four stages, Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated territories. The first stage entails resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages entail resolving issues of social services, reconstruction, and infrastructure development.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan started to implement great road construction projects in Karabakh and the East Zangazur regions. On November 7, 2021, the Victory Road connecting the Fuzuli region with the Shusha city was built and inaugurated in a short period of time. Currently, work is underway on the construction of over 1,400 kilometers of roads, as well as telecommunications networks on the liberated territories.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.