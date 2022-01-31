EU official: Agriculture plays key role in diversifying Azerbaijani economy

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Agriculture plays a key role in the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy, and its further development will help expand the economic opportunities of inhabitants of the regions, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, has said.

He made the remarks at the Agro-Tourism Investment Forum organized within the framework of the Agri-Vision project, funded by the EU and implemented by the Eurasian Partnership Foundation and the Constitutional Research Foundation.

The main goal of the forum is to provide a platform for farmers and service providers from the Lankaran-Astara economic region to provide potential investors with tourism development strategies and business plans.

Michalko said that agriculture continues to be the primary source of employment in the majority of Azerbaijan's districts.

He emphasized the significant disparity in Azerbaijan's rural and urban populations' incomes, as well as profits from agricultural and non-agricultural activities.

According to him, the solution to these issues is the foundation of the state strategy for agricultural and regional development.

The EU official went on to say that the aforementioned strategies are focused on education and small and medium-sized businesses, which are areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Michalko also noted an increase in the popularity of agritourism around the world, stating that demand for services in this area has increased by 60 percent in EU countries over the last ten years.

He went on to say that agro-tourism can help the development of Azerbaijan's rural districts, as well as provide an opportunity to involve the youth who live there.

"We share our experience with our Azerbaijani colleagues so that they can learn more about the potential for the development of agritourism in Azerbaijan," said the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.