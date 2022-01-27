Citizens of two more countries allowed to enter Azerbaijan by air

By Trend

Citizens of two more countries namely Belarus and Romania, including citizens of other countries permanently residing there, and stateless persons are allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic has made necessary changes to the resolution on the "Measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove several restrictions."

The requirements for the entry and exit of these countries’ citizens to Azerbaijan by air are as follows:

- for persons over the age of 18, only with a COVID-19 passport (a document confirming full vaccination against COVID-19 or immunity) and a negative PCR test for COVID-19 issued within 72 hours before departure;

- for persons aged one to 18 years, only on the basis of a document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19, issued 72 hours before departure.

When these persons leave Azerbaijan, a PCR test for COVID-19 is not required.