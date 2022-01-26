Azerbaijan boosts power production in 2021

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the electricity production by 2 billion kWh, bringing the volume to 27.8 billion kWh in 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the reported period, thermal power plant electricity generation increased by 1.8 billion kWh to 26.2 billion kWh, while hydroelectric power plant electricity generation increased by 207.9 million kWh to 1.2 billion kWh. Meanwhile, electricity generation from other sources decreased by 3.6 million kWh to 339.9 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 01.5 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 55.2 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 193.2 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 25 billion kWh of electricity production (including 23.9 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 1.1 billion kWh at hydroelectric power plants), while the State Energy Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 451 million kWh (including 265.9 million kWh at thermal power plants, 130.3 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 51.2 million kWh at solar power plants). Furthermore, the power generated by the Azerishig OJSC's wind power plants was 66.1 million kWh, while the autonomous power plants generated 2.3 billion kWh.

Last year, electricity imports increased by 15 million kWh to 151.5 million kWh, while exports increased by 526.4 million kWh to 1.6 billion kWh.

Furthermore, in December 2021, the country's electricity production increased by 201.4 million kWh to 2.5 billion kWh. Electricity exports increased by 127.9 million kWh to 289.6 million kWh during the reported month, while imports decreased by 0.2 million kWh to 10.5 million kWh.