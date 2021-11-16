Azerbaijan boosts electricity exports to Georgia

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity exports to neighboring Georgia by 1.56 percent, bringing the volume of exports to 505.7 million kWh in January-October 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Georgia imported a total of 1.7 billion kWh of electricity. Thus, Azerbaijan accounted for 29.32 percent of Georgia's total electricity imports.

It should be noted that Russia was Georgia's main electricity supplier with 1 billion kWh of electricity imported to Georgia.

Additionally, Georgia supplied 318.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from Azerbaijan to Turkey in the first 10 months of the year.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by $170.2 million during the period of January-October 2021. The volume of the turnover amounted to $586.3 million, with exports accounting for $513.2 million and imports for $73 million.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.