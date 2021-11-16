Azerbaijan, Qatar eye wind energy cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Qatari Nebras Power company have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the wind energy field, including offshore wind power and hydropower.

The discussion took place at the meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Nebras Power CEO Khalid Mohammed Jolo, the ministry reported on November 16.

During the meeting, the parties considered renewable energy reforms in Azerbaijan and “green energy” auctions planned for the near future.

The sides also discussed the company’s activities, projects implemented in different countries, and experience in the renewable energy field.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar amounted to $923,800 in the first nine months of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.4 million in 2020.

Qatar, which has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since September 1994, was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November in 2020.