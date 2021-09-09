Azerbaijan to put up state property facilities for new auction

By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a new auction for state property facilities on October 5, 2021, Trend reports referring to the committee.

According to the committee, 20 state property facilities, including 18 small state enterprises and two unfinished buildings will be put up for auction.

The committee said that interested participants can observe the auction online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).