Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park to commission new plant

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

A subsidiary company of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), the Universal Packing Industry CJSC, is to commission its packing products plant by late 2021, the Economy Ministry reported on September 1.

The construction and installation of equipment have been completed in the plant with an investment value of $2.5 million. It will initially employ 50 people and at the next stages, the number of the employees will be increased to 80.

The enterprise will produce corrugated cardboard, envelopes, and files on two production lines using advanced technologies from Taiwan and other countries.

It will also produce thin-wave cardboard, which has never been produced in Azerbaijan before.

Along with covering the domestic demand, the plant's products will be exported to foreign countries under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, the ministry said.