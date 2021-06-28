National investment portal starts co-op with Asian research program

By Vugar Khalilov

Azebaijan's EnterpriseAzerbaijan.com website starts partnership with the e-Asia research program funded by the East Asia Summit member countries, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication (CAERC) has reported on its website.

The Knowledge Transfer Partnerships Fund has so far granted the e-Asia program $ 500,000 for technical assistance in knowledge sharing. This technical assistance mainly aims to strengthen the capacity of technology start-ups.

“Technical assistance provides a favorable environment for the development of technology start-ups, institutional structure and knowledge exchange,” the report added.

The Asian Development Bank and Germany's Steinbeis GmbH & Co. KG held an online meeting to support start-ups on the EnterpriseAzerbaijan.com portal to exchange technical knowledge and experience for technical assistance. This cooperation provides a good opportunity to continue the strategic development, form synergies and develop projects on the portal, the CAERC said.

The CAERC-operated portal EnterpriseAzerbaijan.com portal was established under the Azerbaijani presidential decree dated December 6, 2016.

The portal's mission is to provide foreign and local investors with information on investment projects, assets, natural resources and investment opportunities prepared by the Azerbaijani legal entities and individuals, and to create a convenient platform for financing these projects.