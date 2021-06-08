EU to hold seminars in several Azerbaijani cities within 'Slow Food Travel' pilot project

By Trend





Seminars will be organized in five Azerbaijani cities within the Slow Food Travel pilot project, implemented with financial support from the EU jointly with the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

According to Jankauskas, this project has started from September 2018 in the cities of Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Gabala, Shaki and Gakh and will last until August 31, 2021.

Over 900,000 euro has been allocated for the implementation of the project, the head of the delegation noted.

He also said that the seminar participants will attend lectures of local and foreign experts on such topics as the application of the concept of 'Slow Food Travel' in Azerbaijan, agritourism and improving the quality of tourist services.

"More than 740,000 euro has been allocated for the implementation of EU’s ‘Improving qualifications of teachers in field of inclusive education’ project in Azerbaijan, 60,000 euro - for ‘COVID - 19: Supporting women's entrepreneurship during pandemic’, 2.2 million euro - for ‘Promoting agribusiness and food production, creating new chains added value, development of agritourism’, and 360,000 euro - for the project of supporting young entrepreneurs", added Jankauskas.