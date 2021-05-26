Chapman Taylor to prepare master plan for Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha

By Trend

The Territorial Construction and Planning Center of Azerbaijan and Chapman Taylor company have signed a contract worth 3.9 million manat ($2.29 million), Trend reports with reference to the ‘Electronic Procurement’ portal.

According to the portal, the winner of the tender announced by the Territorial Construction and Planning Center of Azerbaijan for the preparation of a master plan for the city of Shusha has been determined.

To remind, the Azerbaijani city of Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh war from late Sept. 27 to early Nov. 2021.

"According to the decision of the tender commission, Chapman Taylor became the winner of the tender,” the portal noted.