Azerbaijan working on measures in field of using renewable energy sources

By Trend

Azerbaijan is determining the tasks of the state in the field of using renewable energy sources in the production of electricity, Trend reports.

This issue is regulated upon the bill "On the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity", which was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

In accordance with the document, the tasks of the state in the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity are:

- formation and implementation of state policy in this sphere;

- adoption of action plans in the field of using renewable energy sources;

- adoption of regulatory legal acts;

- ensuring the creation of a favorable investment climate to attract local and foreign investments in this sphere;

- determination of the location of renewable energy sources;

- introduction of support mechanisms for the use of renewable energy sources in electricity generation

- carrying out the activity related to the training of professional specialists, strengthening of human resources and drafting of training programs in this sphere.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.