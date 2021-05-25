Azerbaijani currency rates for May 25

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0788 manat respectively for May 25.
Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Currencies
May 25, 2021
May 24, 2021
Apr.25, 2021
May 25, 2020
Daily difference
Monthly difference
Annual difference
1 US dollar
1 USD
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
0
0
0
1 euro
1 EUR
2.0788
2.0708
2.044
1.858
0.008
0.0348
0.2208
1 Australian dollar
1 AUD
1.3187
1.3136
1.3147
1.1121
0.0051
0.004
0.2066
1 Argentine peso
1 ARS
0.018
0.018
0.0183
0.025
0
-0.0003
-0.007
100 Belarus rubles
1 BYN
0.6774
0.6783
0.6598
0.7122
-0.0009
0.0176
-0.0348
1 Brazil real
1 BRL
0.3196
0.3168
0.3121
0.3062
0.0028
0.0075
0.0134
1 UAE dirham
1 AED
0.4628
0.4628
0.4628
0.4628
0
0
0
1 South African rand
1 ZAR
0.1222
0.1219
0.1189
0.0962
0.0003
0.0033
0.026
100 South Korean won
100 KRW
0.1515
0.1508
0.1519
0.1373
0.0007
-0.0004
0.0142
1 Czech koruna
1 CZK
0.0818
0.0814
0.079
0.0684
0.0004
0.0028
0.0134
1 Chilean peso
100 CLP
0.233
0.2366
0.2405
0.2117
-0.0036
-0.0075
0.0213
1 Chinese yuan
1 CNY
0.2652
0.2643
0.2617
0.2387
0.0009
0.0035
0.0265
1 Danish krone
1 DKK
0.2795
0.2785
0.2749
0.2491
0.001
0.0046
0.0304
1 Georgian lari
1 GEL
0.5138
0.5137
0.4933
0.5327
0.0001
0.0205
-0.0189
1 Hong Kong dollar
1 HKD
0.219
0.219
0.219
0.2192
0
0
-0.0002
1 Indian rupee
1 INR
0.0233
0.0233
0.0227
0.0224
0
0.0006
0.0009
1 British pound
1 GBP
2.4105
2.4052
2.3565
2.0761
0.0053
0.054
0.3344
100 Indonesian rupiah
100 IDR
0.0119
0.0118
0.0117
0.0116
0.0001
0.0002
0.0003
100 Iranian rials
100 IRR
0.004
0.004
0.004
0.004
0
0
0
1 Swedish krona
1 SEK
0.2046
0.2042
0.2018
0.1762
0.0004
0.0028
0.0284
1 Swiss franc
1 CHF
|
URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/206305.html
Print version
Views: 2
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
See Also
Most Popular