Azerbaijani currency rates for May 25

25 May 2021 [15:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0788 manat respectively for May 25.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

 

May 25, 2021

May 24, 2021

Apr.25, 2021

May 25, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0788

2.0708

2.044

1.858

0.008

0.0348

0.2208

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3187

1.3136

1.3147

1.1121

0.0051

0.004

0.2066

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.018

0.018

0.0183

0.025

0

-0.0003

-0.007

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6774

0.6783

0.6598

0.7122

-0.0009

0.0176

-0.0348

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3196

0.3168

0.3121

0.3062

0.0028

0.0075

0.0134

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1222

0.1219

0.1189

0.0962

0.0003

0.0033

0.026

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1515

0.1508

0.1519

0.1373

0.0007

-0.0004

0.0142

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0818

0.0814

0.079

0.0684

0.0004

0.0028

0.0134

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.233

0.2366

0.2405

0.2117

-0.0036

-0.0075

0.0213

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2652

0.2643

0.2617

0.2387

0.0009

0.0035

0.0265

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2795

0.2785

0.2749

0.2491

0.001

0.0046

0.0304

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5138

0.5137

0.4933

0.5327

0.0001

0.0205

-0.0189

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.219

0.219

0.219

0.2192

0

0

-0.0002

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0233

0.0233

0.0227

0.0224

0

0.0006

0.0009

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.4105

2.4052

2.3565

2.0761

0.0053

0.054

0.3344

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0119

0.0118

0.0117

0.0116

0.0001

0.0002

0.0003

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2046

0.2042

0.2018

0.1762

0.0004

0.0028

0.0284

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF
