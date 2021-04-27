Azerbaijan's new int'l transit routes to expand transport sector opportunities - minister

By Trend





New international transit routes, which will pass through Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and its exclave the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will expand opportunities for the transport and logistics sector participants, the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Rashad Nabiyev, said, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

"After the restoration of the territories liberated from the occupation, roads with a length of 4,700 kilometers will be connected to the roads of Azerbaijan with a length of 2,000 kilometers,” Nabiyev noted. “New international transit routes, which will be opened on the territory of the liberated lands and Nakhchivan, will expand opportunities for participants in the transport and logistics sector.”

He also noted the growth in the competitiveness of national road carriers not only in the local market but also in the region.

"The local companies should become part of the global network and intensify their efforts to integrate it. The companies providing innovative, safe, and reliable services can strengthen their position in the regional market through international partnerships," added the minister.

Azerbaijan liberated the territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.



