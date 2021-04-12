Azerbaijan, Venezuela eye co-op in social field

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Venezuela have discussed prospects of cooperation in labor, employment and social protection fields.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev and Venezuela Ambassador Christopher Martinez, the ministry has reported.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s great victory and liberation of its territories, the minister noted that large-scale construction works are already underway on these lands.

Moreover, Babayev noted the reforms carried out in the country in the field of labor, employment and social protection, and the innovations in these areas.

He underlined that the two countries have opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest in the fields of labor, employment and social protection. In addition, the minister stressed the importance of creating a legal framework for the establishment and development of bilateral relations.

In turn, the ambassador stressed that his country has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He added that there are good prospects for cooperation in the social sphere.

