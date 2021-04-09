Baku, Jerusalem eye cooperation in SMBs

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium-sized Business Development Agency Head Orkhan Mammadov and Israeli ambassador George Deekhave have discussed the potential to expand cooperation in small and medium-sized businesses.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the relations between the two countries are developing in various areas. They focused on current partnership relations and prospects for the development of relations in small and medium-sized businesses.

Mammadov and Deekhave discussed the exchange of experience in the said sphere, the establishment of cooperation between the two countries' SMBs and the organization of joint activities for the information exchange.

Israel was among the first countries to voice support for Azerbaijan’s just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen earlier described Azerbaijan as an important geopolitical and geostrategic partner of his country.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel amounted to $465.7 million in 2020.