Moscow hosts opening ceremony of another 'Gifts of Azerbaijan' stand

By Trend

As part of the development of the 'Azerbaijan Trade House’ concept, the opening ceremony of the next ‘Gifts of Azerbaijan’ stand with Azerbaijani products under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand was held at the site of the ‘Your House’ hypermarket in Crocus City Mall (Moscow, Russia), Trend reports citing the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in Russia.

According to the office, Ruslan Aliyev, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Russia, made a welcoming speech at the ceremony.

He spoke about the ‘Gifts of Azerbaijan’ project, which is an integral part of the support system for Azerbaijani exporters and the promotion of Azerbaijani products on the Russian market.

During the ceremony, Head of the advertising department and PR of the ‘Your House’ network of hypermarkets, Maharram Ahmadov noted the success of the project and the growth in the volume of supplied products.

Within the framework of the event, the guests were able to get acquainted with the products produced in Azerbaijan and taste national Azerbaijani sweets.