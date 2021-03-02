TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

02 March 2021 [15:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on March 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 56.678 manat or $33.34 (1.91 percent) and amounted to 2,915.6615 manat or $1,715.095 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.1393 manat or 67 cents (2.5 percent) and amounted to 44.4843 manat ($26.16).

The price of platinum decreased by 51.8245 manat or $30.485 (2.51 percent) and amounted to 2,010.0715 manat ($1,182.395).

The price of palladium increased by 21.131 manat or $12.43 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,998.689 manat ($2.352).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 238.7565 manat or $140.445 (7.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 111.86 manat or $65.647 (5.9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 3.7643 manat or $2.214 (7.8 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 159.29 manat or $93.7 (4.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 194.0125 manat or $114.125 (7.1 percent), silver grew by 15.6274 manat or $9.192 (54.2 percent), palladium decreased by 504.9 manat or $297 (11.2 percent) and platinum increased by 510.8415 manat or $300.495 (34.1 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

March 2, 2021

2,915.6615

44.4843

2,010.0715

3,998.689

March 1, 2021

2,972.3395

45.6236

2,061.896

3,977.558

Feb. 2, 2021

3,154.418

48.2486

1,898.2115

3,839.399

March 2, 2020

2,721.649

28.8569

1,499.23

4,503.589

Change in a day:

in manat

-56.678

-1.1393

-51.8245

21.131

in %

-1.91

-2.5

-2.51

0.53

Change in a month:

in manat

-238.7565

-3.7643

111.86

159.29

in %

-7.6

-7.8

5.9

4.1

Change in a year:

in manat

194.0125

15.6274

510.8415

-504.9

in %

7.1

54.2

34.1

-11.2

