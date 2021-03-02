Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on March 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 56.678 manat or $33.34 (1.91 percent) and amounted to 2,915.6615 manat or $1,715.095 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.1393 manat or 67 cents (2.5 percent) and amounted to 44.4843 manat ($26.16).

The price of platinum decreased by 51.8245 manat or $30.485 (2.51 percent) and amounted to 2,010.0715 manat ($1,182.395).

The price of palladium increased by 21.131 manat or $12.43 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,998.689 manat ($2.352).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 238.7565 manat or $140.445 (7.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 111.86 manat or $65.647 (5.9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 3.7643 manat or $2.214 (7.8 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 159.29 manat or $93.7 (4.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 194.0125 manat or $114.125 (7.1 percent), silver grew by 15.6274 manat or $9.192 (54.2 percent), palladium decreased by 504.9 manat or $297 (11.2 percent) and platinum increased by 510.8415 manat or $300.495 (34.1 percent).