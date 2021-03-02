Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on March 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 56.678 manat or $33.34 (1.91 percent) and amounted to 2,915.6615 manat or $1,715.095 per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 1.1393 manat or 67 cents (2.5 percent) and amounted to 44.4843 manat ($26.16).
The price of platinum decreased by 51.8245 manat or $30.485 (2.51 percent) and amounted to 2,010.0715 manat ($1,182.395).
The price of palladium increased by 21.131 manat or $12.43 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,998.689 manat ($2.352).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 238.7565 manat or $140.445 (7.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 111.86 manat or $65.647 (5.9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 3.7643 manat or $2.214 (7.8 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 159.29 manat or $93.7 (4.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 194.0125 manat or $114.125 (7.1 percent), silver grew by 15.6274 manat or $9.192 (54.2 percent), palladium decreased by 504.9 manat or $297 (11.2 percent) and platinum increased by 510.8415 manat or $300.495 (34.1 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
March 2, 2021
2,915.6615
44.4843
2,010.0715
3,998.689
March 1, 2021
2,972.3395
45.6236
2,061.896
3,977.558
Feb. 2, 2021
3,154.418
48.2486
1,898.2115
3,839.399
March 2, 2020
2,721.649
28.8569
1,499.23
4,503.589
Change in a day:
in manat
-56.678
-1.1393
-51.8245
21.131
in %
-1.91
-2.5
-2.51
0.53
Change in a month:
in manat
-238.7565
-3.7643
111.86
159.29
in %
-7.6
-7.8
5.9
4.1
Change in a year:
in manat
194.0125
15.6274
510.8415
-504.9
in %
7.1
54.2
34.1
-11.2