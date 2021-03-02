Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 3.7 pct in January

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $5.2 million or 3.7 percent year-on-year in January 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for February.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $1.6 billion, including $146 million in the non-oil sector in 2020.

In January, non-oil goods worth $52.7 million were exported to Turkey, $42.8 million to Russia, $10 million to Switzerland, $6.4 million to Georgia and $4.3 million to China.

In the list of non-oil exports, persimmons ranked first with $16.7 million, followed by cotton fiber with $14.3 million and hazelnuts with $10.2 million.

Moreover, in the first two months of the year, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $37 million, cotton fiber to $14.3 million, aluminium and aluminium products to $13.8 million, chemical products to $3 million, ferrous metals and their products to $7.8 million, cotton yarn to $3.2 million, alcoholic and soft drinks to $1 million, sugar to $1.5 million, oil to $1.7 million and tea to $760,000.

Furthermore, the review notes that the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners on bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 25 million ($14.7M) in January. In addition, some 36,100 foreigners and stateless persons from 105 countries came to Azerbaijan during the first month of the year, which is by 6.3 times less than during the same period of 2020.

The “Export Review” also provides information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal in January 2021. Thus, the portal received orders in the amount of $53.9 million. It should be noted that from January 2017 to January 21, 2021, the portal received export orders worth $2.2 billion from 143 countries.

Additionally, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Center in February this year amounted to $20.1 million. From 2017 to February 2021, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Center was $502.2 million.

"Export Review" aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.