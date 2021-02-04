Spain Azerbaijan's main trade partner among Spanish-speaking countries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Spain was Azerbaijan’s largest trade partner among the Spanish-speaking countries in 2020, with the trade between the two countries amounting to $427.3 million, the State Customs Committee has reported.

The export of Azerbaijani products to Spain amounted to $329.2 million, during last year, while the import to Azerbaijan amounted to $98 million. It should be noted that the trade between the two countries was 44.6 percent more in 2019, amounting to $771.8 million.

Brazil was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner in this category of countries during the reported period, with a trade turnover of $84.9 million. The volume of exports was $6.5 million and import $78.3 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Brazil was 26.6 percent in 2019, amounting to $115.8 million.

Mexico was Azerbaijan's third-largest trade partner among the Spanish-speaking countries with a turnover of $50.3 million. Of the total turnover, the export amounted to $202,840 and the import to $50.1 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $52.4 million in 2019, with a decrease by 4.1 percent.

Spain, Brazil and Mexico were also the three leaders among the Spanish-speaking countries in terms of Azerbaijan’s imports.

Additionally, Spain, Brazil and Argentina were three leaders in terms of Azerbaijan’s exports.

Export of Azerbaijan’s goods to Argentina amounted to $5.5 million while import from Argentina amounted to $20.5 million in 2020. The trade between the two countries was $26 million.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $24.4 billion in 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $13.7 billion or 56.1 percent, while import to $10.7 billion or 43.8 percent, resulting in the surplus of the $3 billion.