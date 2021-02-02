Azerbaijan, Japan mull green energy concept for liberated lands

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and Japan have discussed the development of the green energy concept for the liberated territories.

During the meeting held between Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and the representatives of Japanese company TEPSCO in videoconference format, the sides discussed the Japanese practice in the establishment of green energy zones and “smart cities”.

On the example of Japan's Fujisawa, Mutsuzawa, Sorajima and a number of other cities, TEPSCO made presentations on the “smart city” practice based on digitization, de-carbonization and decentralization. In addition, the company representatives spoke about the use of renewable energy sources and electro-mobiles for the purpose of optimizing the transmission and distribution networks, energy-efficient use for the continuation of electricity supply in emergency situations.

Additionally, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation in the relevant field and other issues of mutual interest.

In the course of the meeting, it was decided to continue the exchange of information and experience.

The video conference was attended by Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov and Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.