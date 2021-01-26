Azerbaijan, Japan eye cooperation in mining industry

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Japan have discussed cooperation in the mining industry during the meeting held between the representative of Azerbaijan’s AzerGold mining company Zakir Ibrahimov and Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada.

The ambassador said that along with Japanese investments, another promising issue in the cooperation could be the application of modern technologies and the most innovative models used in Japan’s mining industry in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the activities of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, the ambassador stated that the company specializes in supplying non-ferrous metals and minerals as well as oil and natural gas and successfully represents Japan in this sector.

In turn, Ibrahimov noted that AzerGold is open to innovative initiatives that could be useful in the process of digitization of information field, including reducing the time required from exploration to operation of the fields.

He further briefed the participants on AzerGold’s achievements, the company’s strategic plans and the work done to improve economic efficiency in the mining sector.

Wide prospects for cooperation in the economic sphere, especially in the mining industry opened as a result of the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories were underlined.

The parties discussed the prospects for potential cooperation with the company, sharing experiences, attracting investment in the mining industry and other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $200.4 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijan’s export to Japan amounted to $5.3 million, while import from Japan to $195.1 million.

“AzerGold” CJSC is a national mining company, which was established on February 11, 2016, according to the presidential decree.