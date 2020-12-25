SMB Development Agency, UAFA sing MoU on cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation to support the development of women’s entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan was signed between the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development and United Aid for Azerbaijan.

The memorandum was signed by the Agency’s Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and UAFA President Gwen Burchell.

The protocol intends to support the development and expansion of women’s entrepreneurship and employment in the regions, strengthening and training business skills, organizing inclusive and quality pre-school education programs in the private sector, as well as the education program of UAFA. In addition, joint activities and projects are envisaged to expand practical links between the public and private sectors to support innovative initiatives in this area.

Moreover, during the meeting, the information about the activities and projects implemented by the Agency in the field of social entrepreneurship was presented and discussions on the areas of joint cooperation were held.

Additionally, the importance of social and business-oriented enterprises implemented by the Agency in the residential complex Gobu Park 3 with the support of BIRGE LLC, and Prosperous Absheron project implemented jointly with Baku Landscaping Service LLC was emphasized.

The parties also briefed on the business potential of the liberated territories, when the Agency expressed their interest in supporting social business initiative in these territories.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Economy Ministry promotes the development of social entrepreneurship in the country and implements various measures and projects in this area jointly with the relevant government agencies and the private sector.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established under the Azerbaijani presidential decree dated December 28, 2017.

As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.

United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA) was founded in 1998 with a mission to ‘aid long-term development of life in Azerbaijan, with particular focus on children, health and education’. Though registered in the UK, UAFA operates as a local NGO exclusively in Azerbaijan.



