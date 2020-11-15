Another nationwide highway under reconstruction in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Reconstruction of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganly-Ismayilli-Gabala highway on the Muganly-Ismayilli-Gabala section has begun, Trend reports with reference to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The project of the road was presented to President Ilham Aliyev on July 29 2020 during the opening of the Tazakend-Aghbulag-Goshakend highway in the Ismayilli district, the message said.

According to the agency, the Muganly-Ismayilli highway is the shortest, connecting Baku city with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oghuz, Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala, and Balakan districts.

"In difficult terrain conditions, landslides periodically occur on the existing path through the mountain slopes, dominated by clayey soils exposed to atmospheric waters, located in a 9-point active seismic zone, where tectonic movements occur. Repair and construction works are carried out annually to protect this 40 km long road and to restore these sections. President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions regarding the durability of the road, paying special attention to construction work on slippery areas," the message said.

The reconstruction of this road leading to the important tourist districts of the country and laid for the first time by the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the 70s of the last century was designed on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev.

"The existing two-lane road will be expanded to four lanes. The main objectives of the project include: increasing traffic volume and road carrying capacity, reducing road accidents, travel time, and transportation costs, accelerating economic growth and stimulating the development of trade relations with neighboring countries, ensuring road safety for drivers and local communities, expanding potential opportunities of the region in the territories where the road passes, as well as the development of tourism in the region," the agency noted.