Azerbaijan to launch program for economic development of liberated lands'

By Trend





A program for the economic development of the liberated lands of Azerbaijan will be launched, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

Musayev made the remark at a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the heads of the member states of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic-speaking states.

He noted that the organization’s member countries will carry joint activities in the liberated territories to develop agriculture, tourism, and other spheres.

Musayev added that this issue was reflected in the meeting's declaration.

President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Mustafa Rifat said that Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of support to the development of Karabakh.



