Azerbaijan, Georgia trade turnover hit $416m in Jan-Sep

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $416 million during the period of January-September 2020, State Customs Committee has reported.

Of total turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Georgia amounted to $365.6 million, while import from Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to $50.3 million during the first nine months of 2020.

Thus, Georgia was Azerbaijan’s 10th largest trade partner during the reporting period.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $468.4 million, during the same period of 2019, with export amounting to $415.4 million and import to $53 million.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan remained Georgia’s largest bitumen exporter, accounting for 59.8 percent of Georgia oil bitumen imports during the period of January-September 2020. Azerbaijan accounted for 54,100 tons of total 90,500 tons of oil bitumen imported by Georgia.

Moreover, it was reported that Georgia accounted to 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the volume of Azerbaijan's export of oil and oil products to neighboring Georgia increased by 30.3 percent during the reporting period. Thus, Georgia imported 160,136 tons of oil and oil products worth $48.6 million from Azerbaijan. Likewise, Azerbaijan accounted for 19.7 percent of diesel fuel supplies to Georgia during the period of January-September 2020. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 159,300 tons of diesel fuel.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.



