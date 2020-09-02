SOCAR to transport 160,000 tons of oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in September

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will transport 160,000 tons of oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in September 2020, local media reported with reference to the company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmedov.

Ahmedov noted that 170,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil has been exported through this route since July 17 when oil transportation via the pipeline resumed.

Earlier, it was reported that that SOCAR plans to transport 585,000 tons through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in 2020.

Last year, 824,000 tons of oil was transported through this pipeline, which is by 36.5 percent less than in 2018.

Transportation of oil through Baku- Novorossiysk pipeline was suspended in January for technical reasons.

Filling the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline with oil started in October 1996. The pipeline has a maximum capacity of 105,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline has three pump stations - Sangachal, Sumgayit and Siyazan. Diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm, and length of the pipeline is 1,330 km, out of which 231 km is Azerbaijani part.