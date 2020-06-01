Azerbaijan's passenger traffic shrinks in Q1

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of passenger traffic by all types of transportation means in Azerbaijan dropped by 18.9 year-on-year in the period of January-April amounting to 509.8 million people, local media reported citing the State Statistics Committee.

The drop in passenger traffic is due to the special quarantine regime over the COVID-19 , resulting in the suspension of trains in the subway and of entry and exit to the territory of the country by land and air.

In total, the carriers served 509.8 million passengers. Out of them, 89.7 percent were transported by automobile transport, 10 percent - by subway, while the rest were transported by other means of transport.

In the reporting period 1.1 million people were transported by rail (11.9 percent growth compared to the same period last year), 5.800 people by sea (5.5 percent growth), 439.000 people by air (33.8 percent drop), 50.9 million people by subway (34.1 percent drop).

Moreover, 457.3 million passengers were transported by road, which is the largest share of the transport volume (with 16.8 percent drop compared to the same period last year). Out of this, 96.2 percent of passengers used buses and 3.8 percent used taxis.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31, although the ban on transportation of passengers by buses and rail from Baku to other regions of the country remains in force.

As of June 1, Azerbaijan has registered 5.494 COVID-19 cases and 63 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.428.