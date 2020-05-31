Azerbaijan to resume flights to Nakhchivan in June

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will resume flights to its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on June 8, board chairman of TABIB Ramin Bayramli said on May 29.

He stressed that number of domestic and international flights will be reduced and all of them will be conducted in accordance with certain rules. The number of passengers on board will also be limited due to the fact that a social distance between them will be observed.

As for the resumption of other domestic and international flights, there are no concrete decisions yet.

Bayramli also said that the country is discussing issuing COVID-19 passports, a document that will allow passengers to avoid quarantine in the countries of arrival.

"Implementation of COVID-19 passport in air travel is an international practice. It means that in the last days before the trip an examination for coronavirus is carried out, a negative result is noted and a special health certificate of a citizen is attached in his COVID-19 passport. However, the possibility that infection may also occur after the examination is taken into account and is being discussed. A decision on this issue will be made in the coming days. After that we will start implementing this passport", - he said.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

As of May 31, Azerbaijan has registered 5.246 COVID-19 cases and 61 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.327.