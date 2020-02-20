Azerbaijan's International Bank presents special cards for medical services

By Trend





International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), together with the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, has presented bank cards for non-cash payments in medical institutions where compulsory medical insurance (CMI) is used, Trend reports referring to the agency on Feb. 19.

Cards provide non-cash payment of the amount of co-financing, tariffs of medical services not included in the package of CMI, and others.

Those who do not have any bank cards can get these cards for free at IBA’s branches where the compulsory medical insurance is used.

To make cashless payments in medical institutions with the status of a public legal entity, the IBA has established the required number of POS and payment terminals.

Owners of the cards can also fill the balance at IBA’s branches and offices, ATMs, E-manat and Azericard payment terminals and through Card to card service.

In the future, a bank card will allow users to take advantage of other special preferences and additional benefits of the medical sector.

