Number of mortgage loans increases in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Some 27,975 mortgage loans were issued in Azerbaijan as of February 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan on Feb. 3.

The amount of mortgage loans as of February 1 exceeded 1.3 billion manat ($764 million), increasing over the January by 5.7 million manat ($3.35 million) or 0.4 percent. The amount of subsidized loans and guarantees amounted to 69.7 million manat ($41 million).

The total amount of outstanding bonds of the fund dropped by 0.8 percent or 5.7 million manat ($3.35 million), and equaled to 718.2 million manat ($422.4 million). This indicator was 723.9 million manat ($425.8 million) in December 2019.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb.3)