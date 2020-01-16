Azerbaijan boosts electricity exports in 2019

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s electricity exports increased by 26.7 percent year-on-year in 2019, the State Customs Committee told local media on January 14.

The country exported 1.77 billion kW / h of electricity worth $76.8 million in 2019 versus 1.397 billion kW / h in the amount of $65.6 million in 2018.

Thus, in 2019, export of electricity from Azerbaijan also increased in value - by 17.1 percent.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has turned from an electricity importing country into an electricity exporter. Azerbaijan, which has been exporting electricity to neighboring countries for a long time, has already begun exporting energy to European countries.

Over the past 15 years, Azerbaijan has created about 3,000 MW of new generating capacities. Numerous power plants have been built, and thus, Azerbaijan has become one of the leading countries in the world in this direction.

In 2019, Shimal-2 power station with a capacity of 400 MW was commissioned, which also significantly strengthened the country’s energy potential.

Last year, the country made $60 million from electricity exports. Azerbaijan exports electricity to Georgia, Turkey, Russia and Iran.

The Davos World Economic Forum highly assessed the work done in this area and awarded Azerbaijan first place in the CIS in terms of access to electricity. Besides, the country ranks second in the world by this indicator.

Azerenergy is the main exporter of electric energy in Azerbaijan with over 30 power plants on its balance. The total power generation capacity of these stations exceeds 6,000 MW, which allows generating about 24 billion kWh of electricity annually.