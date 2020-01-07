Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

|
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7, compared to the prices on Dec. 30, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by over 75.9 manat and amounted to 2,650 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.2133 manat and amounted t over 30.6 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 30.1 manat and amounted to 1,645 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 199.4 manat and amounted to over 3,440 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Jan. 7, 2019
Dec. 30, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,650.7675
2,574.8115
Silver
XAG
30.6794
30.4661
Platinum
XPT
1,645.8550
1,615.7480
Palladium
XPD
3,440.3325
3,240.8885
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 7)