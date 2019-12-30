Azerbaijan's oil giant discloses total volume of production at ACG

By Azernews





The total oil production at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields has reached 500 million tons since the start of its development since 1990s, President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said in an event to sum up the results of 2019.

Abdullayev spoke about the projects successfully completed by the company in Azerbaijan and abroad, such as the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), SOCAR Polymer and Carbamide plants. He stressed the company's prospects in the coming years, noting that SOCAR is actively involved in the country’s socio-economic development.

“The wide-ranging course of reforms implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, covering all areas of life, opens new horizons for SOCAR. Increasing business sustainability and digitizing manufacturing processes is one of the main challenges we face. SOCAR has always been a company that meets the requirements of the time. We understand that companies that do not succeed in digitization today will have to leave the market after 10-15 years,” Abdullayev said.

He also noted that the company intends to increase its labor efficiency by using technology, rather than by increasing the number of employees.

“Most of the professions that are widely accepted today will soon become history, and new occupations of the digital age will be created. These issues are also taken into consideration in the personnel training policy of our company,” he said.

The event was attended by representatives of the SOCAR leadership, heads of departments and enterprises, as well as a group of oil workers awarded in accordance with the head of state's order on the eve of Oilman's Day and the 70th anniversary of the Oil Rocks.

SOCAR is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan.

Three production divisions, one oil refinery and one gas processing plant, a deep water platform fabrication yard, two trusts, one institution, and 23 subdivisions are operating as corporate entities under SOCAR.

SOCAR conducts various petroleum activities in countries such as Georgia, Turkey, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine, including trading activities, mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and Nigeria.

In January – November 2019, Azerbaijan produced 34.3 million tons of oil and 32.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. SOCAR accounted for 7 million tons of oil and 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas of this production.

SOCAR’s share in the country’s total oil production for the 11 months of 2019 amounted to 20.4 percent, gas production - 19.3 percent.