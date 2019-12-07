Georgia, Azerbaijan to hold inter-parliamentary commission meetings - ambassador

By Trend

Georgia and Azerbaijan plan to hold inter-parliamentary commission meetings in the first quarter of 2020 to discuss issues of economic cooperation between the two countries, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataridze told Trend.

“There was a big pause in the holding of the inter-parliamentary commission meetings. The decision to arrange the inter-parliamentary commission meetings in the first quarter of 2020 was made at the meetings of Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia at the highest level during his visit to Baku,” the ambassador emphasized.

In his words, Azerbaijan and Georgia maintain very diversified economic relations; there is not only a trade potential, but also a transit potential for cooperation between the two countries.

“The favorable business climate in both countries makes it possible to succeed and move forward, and high dynamics are observed in our trade and economic relations. In addition, both countries are rapidly expanding the tourism sector,” said Pataridze.

The launch of Baku-Batumi flights this summer serves as an example of Georgian-Azerbaijani close relations, which, in turn, will strengthen contacts between the people, said the ambassador.