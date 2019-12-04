Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3, compared to the prices on Dec. 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.5 manat and amounted to over 2,483 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0661 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2 manat and exceeded 1,527 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 23.1 manat and amounted to over 3,155 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec.3, 2019 Dec. 2, 2019 Gold XAU 2,483.8190 2,481.3030 Silver XAG 28.7251 28.7912 Platinum XPT 1,527.8665 1,525.8435 Palladium XPD 3,155.5910 3,132.4030