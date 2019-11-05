Azeri gold producer shares experience with Tajik company

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Representatives of AzerGold, Azerbaijan’s Closed Joint-Stock Company AzerGold visited the Sughd Region of Tajikistan on October 27-30.

During the visit, Member of the Executive Board-Deputy Chairman Ogtay Mammadov and Head of Geological Exploration Department Shahbaddin Musayev met with the Chairman of the Sughd Region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda. The leaders of the region’s leading mining companies also attended the meeting, which was held in the city of Khujand.

The Bolshoi Kanimansur deposit, which is the largest silver deposit in the world, as well as non-ferrous metals such as Altyn Topkan, Dzhiloy, Aprelevka, are located in the Sughd region. The chairman of the region during the meeting emphasized the importance of exchanging experience with AzerGold CJSC in the direction of exploitation of these fields.

During the visit, the company representatives also met with the Director-General of the Aprelevka joint venture Bakhtiyor Madzhidov, got acquainted with the material and technical base, factory and laboratory of the enterprise, paid a visit to the Kush Mulla and Bergud deposits.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were established on May 29, 1992. The cooperation between the two countries reached a new level in 2008 when the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was launched. It coordinates the realization of economic ties and develops new proposals for future cooperation.

The contractual and legal framework of cooperation is secured by more than 40 agreements in trade, economic, banking, tax, cultural and investment spheres. The priority areas of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are non-ferrous metallurgy, agro-industrial sector, energy, light industry, transport and communications.