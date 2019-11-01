Azerbaijan presents transport opportunities in Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Railway routes passing through the territory of Azerbaijan allow delivering goods to the address in a short time and on more favorable conditions.

This was stressed during the presentation on opportunities offered by Azerbaijan Railways at the conference Breakbulk Caspian-2019 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The conference participants, including the representatives of Uzbekistan and Central Asian countries and their foreign partners, large freight owners, leading transportation and logistics companies, discussed perspectives of import, export and transit cargo transportation, directions of their transportation, their effective transportation by rail and other relevant issues.

The representatives of ADY Express (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways) presented solutions to the issue of transporting these types of goods from Uzbekistan and Central Asia to the East-West direction.

Pointing to the major infrastructure projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the company representatives highlighted the advantages of transit routes passing through the territory of Azerbaijan in the western direction.

It was noted that the transport opportunities provided by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and other important infrastructure projects increase the transit potential of Azerbaijan.

ADY Express, which offers options for cargo transportation to Turkey and other countries through the ports in the Mediterranean, has presented a large number of new logistics products.

During the two-day conference, ADY Express discussed prospects for future cooperation with major freight owners of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries, as well as Turkey, Russia and Europe.

Azerbaijan has become the transport and logistics hub of the region due to the effective steps taken in recent years.

In recent times, the country has stepped up work to increase its transit potential, to create a modern infrastructure that provides international transportation, and upgrade the transport fleet.

Presently, several routes from the East to Europe pass through the territory of Azerbaijan. Among such projects are the International North-South Transport Corridor, which is designed to transport goods from India and the Persian Gulf countries to Russia, Western Europe, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

In addition, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway built at the initiative of Azerbaijan, which is part of the East-West Corridor, allows supplying cargo to Europe. Another example is the Lapis Lazuli route, which runs from Afghanistan to Turkey and further to Europe.

The implementation of important infrastructure projects not only increases the economic power of Azerbaijan, but also strengthens its international image.








