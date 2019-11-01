TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

01 November 2019

By Trend


Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 1 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 22.5 manat to slightly over 2,568 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by almost 0.22 manat and amounted to nearly 30.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7.1 manat and amounted to almost 1,584 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 32 manat to 3,056 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 1, 2019

Oct. 31, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,568.1050

2,545.5545

Silver

XAG

30.6850

30.4691

Platinum

XPT

1,583.8050

1,576.6990

Palladium

XPD

3,055.9370

3,087.9565

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 1)

