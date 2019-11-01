Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 1 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 22.5 manat to slightly over 2,568 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by almost 0.22 manat and amounted to nearly 30.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7.1 manat and amounted to almost 1,584 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 32 manat to 3,056 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 1, 2019 Oct. 31, 2019 Gold XAU 2,568.1050 2,545.5545 Silver XAG 30.6850 30.4691 Platinum XPT 1,583.8050 1,576.6990 Palladium XPD 3,055.9370 3,087.9565