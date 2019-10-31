Azerbaijan, Afghanistan mull cooperation in social protection

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Afghan Ambassador Heirullah Spelenay have discussed the cooperation between the two countries in social protection sphere.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that there was great potential for the development of cooperation in the field of labor, employment and social protection and discussed future cooperation in this sphere. They also stressed the importance of further cooperation and mutual support within international organizations.

Babayev said that mutual respect and political will of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan contributed to the development of relations between the two countries. The minister informed about the successful reforms in the social sphere, president’s programs for reforms in the field of labor, employment and social protection, and noted the innovations implemented in this sphere.

Babayev also spoke about the Azerbaijan’s experience in the “one-window” principle of state social services provision based on the DOST project. He said that the ministry is ready to share this experience with Afghanistan. Note that the DOST centers are created to provide a significant part of state social services (labor and employment, types of social security, pensions, social insurance and other services) through operational simplified procedures.

Speaking about the establishment of Labor Center within the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) in Baku, the Minister said that the center would contribute to the expansion of relations between the OIC member countries, including Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

Spelenay expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and said that he would make efforts to expand bilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijan strongly supports Afghanistan on its path towards reaching stability. The contribution of Azerbaijan to the stability and development of Afghanistan is not restricted to its involvement in NATO operations. Azerbaijan supports reforms carried out in Afghanistan by offering assistance in the areas of education, infrastructure and transport development, investments and enhancing the role of women in the society.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan supports the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Afghanistan supports the solution of the conflict on the basis of international law within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats.