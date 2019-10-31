Upcoming Astronautical Congress in Baku - result of Azerbaijan’s technological success

By Trend





The decision about holding the International Astronautical Congress in Baku in 2022, made at the level of the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, is a landmark event and Azerbaijan’s another brilliant victory, Azerbaijani independent expert Tahir Sabitov told Trend.

The expert stressed that the congress is the most important international event of a global scale in the field of modern technologies.

"The support in holding the next congress in Azerbaijan at the level of the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation testifies to Azerbaijan’s political authority and confidence,” Sabitov said. “At the same time, such support is justified and logical as Azerbaijan demonstrates the world its significant success in the fields of modern technologies and the space industry. The young independent country has three satellites and is one of the few members of the planet’s space club."

“The holding of the International Astronautical Congress is the result of Azerbaijan’s success in the field of modern technologies,” the expert said.

"Azerbaijan’s authority has greatly grown in the world recently,” Sabitov said. “The country presides over the Turkic Council and the world biggest organization after the UN - the Non-Aligned Movement.”

“The fact that Azerbaijan took over the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement upon unanimous decision of 120 countries is an event of tremendous significance and the country’s historic achievement,” the expert said. “I am sure that Baku will hold this significant event at the highest level."

A decision was made at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation, which was held a few days ago in Washington, to hold the next congress in Azerbaijan.

The upcoming congress will take place in Azerbaijan in 2022 - about half a century after it was held in 1973 in the USSR.