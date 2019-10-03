Reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Thermal Power Plant underway

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Some 70 percent of the reconstruction work at the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Mingachevir, which is the largest TPP in the South Caucasus, is completed.

Of eight power units of the power plant, four have been reconstructed already. Similar work on one block is nearing completion. The remaining three blocks will be reconstructed.

As many as 95 percent of the envisaged work on the largest 500 kV substation of the country, which is located at the Azerbaijan TPP, has been completed, and installation work is currently underway. The reconstruction of the 330 kV substation, where the accident occurred in July 2018, is being carried out at an accelerated pace; most of the work has been completed here. The construction of the control building of 330 kilovolt substation is also completed.

In addition, the concrete layer of the water channel has been updated. The construction of a new bridge and road through the Upper Karabakh Canal for the population has been completed and commissioned. The six-story engineering building of the station was completely reconstructed. Installation work is underway at the newly-built head-control center and equipment is being set up. Along with this, work was completed on the nitrogen-oxygen, air-compressor section, oil and reagent facilities, and final work is ongoing.

After the reconstruction, the “lost” 320 MW of power will be restored, and the life cycle of the Azerbaijan TPP will last at least 20 years. Most importantly, reliable and stable operation at the station will be ensured.

The reconstruction of the Azerbaijan TPP will be completed in the first half of 2020.

Azerenergy is a state-owned enterprise which carries out wholesale sale of the energy. All of the shares are owned by the state. The legal form of organization is an open joint stock company. It implements its economic policy for increasing the generating capacity in the republic, reconstruction of high voltage power lines, import-export of electricity.

The main function of the company is to manage the production and transmission of electric energy of Azerbaijan. In addition, the enterprise distributes electric energy in the city of Baku, its regions, in other regions of the country, with the exception of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic.