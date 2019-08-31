Construction of seed processing plant in Azerbaijan’s Agjabadi district nears completion

Trend:

A plant for processing seeds of grain crops for the State Seed Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan is being built in the Khusulu village of the Agjabadi district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The construction that began in December last year will be completed by the beginning of the sowing season of 2020. Final work is already underway at the enterprise located on an area of more than one hectare.

The processing capacity of the plant will be five tons per hour.

The enterprise consists of an administrative building, a seed cleaning center, as well as warehouses for unloading seed materials before processing.

The plant has a modern laboratory for researching the quality and productivity of seeds.

The recycling process consists of four stages. At the first stage, the seeds are cleaned from stone fragments and coarse straw, at the second stage - from small straw and wild oats, at the third stage - from small wheat and at the fourth stage - from seed peel of wheat. Purified wheat is treated with a substance that kills the causative agent of smut disease, and then is collected in 50 kilogram bags.

Sheki seed processing plant will play an important role in providing seed producers with highly reproductive seeds. Seeds adapted to local climatic conditions and resistant to diseases will be processed there. There will also be cleaning, packaging and certification of seeds supplied from individual seed farms.

All necessary measures have been taken to enable farmers to observe the process of seed processing at the plant online. For this purpose, high-resolution cameras have been installed. In order to observe the process of seed processing, farms will be provided with IP addresses. Thereby, they will be able to watch the seed cleaning process remotely.

