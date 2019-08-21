S. Korea's experience to be applied in agrarian sector

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

As a result of the agreement reached with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Azerbaijan will study and apply new international experience in the production of high-quality food products to improve the agrarian sphere and ensure further sustainable development in the country.

Employees of the Food Products' Procurement and Supply Company under the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry are participating in the “Improvement of food products procurement and supply system” training organized by the KOICA in South Korea.

The main purpose of the training is to study and apply the experience of South Korea in the agrarian sector in Azerbaijan.

Under the agreement on the exchange of experience with KOICA, 12 employees of Food Products' Procurement and Supply Company attend the training.

During the training, which will be held until August 31, the employees of the company are closely acquainted with the experience of South Korea in food delivery and supply chain.

They also hear lectures by university professors on legislation on legislation in the system of procurement and supply of food products, the use of a common livestock management system, the application and delivery of food products in Gyeonggi province, the functions of Korea Accreditation and Service Agency, and other topics.

According to the agreement, the executor of the 2-year program is Hankyong National University.

During the program, the participants will prepare a country report on the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. The report will be discussed with the Korean experts and an action plan will be prepared, that envisages to provide alternative solutions to the issues raised by program participants.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency was founded as a government agency on April 1, 1991, to maximize the effectiveness of South Korea's grant aid programs for developing countries by implementing the government's grant aid and technical cooperation programs.

The assistance of KOICA to Azerbaijan started in 1994, and the KOICA Office in Azerbaijan was established in 2009. Since the beginning of cooperation, 11 grant projects have been successfully completed with total grant aid worth $49.28 million, and currently, two projects are being implemented.

Starting from 1994, over 700 Azerbaijani officials and government employees participated in the KOICA capacity building training programs aiming at sharing South Korea's development experience and technology transfer.